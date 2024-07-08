Summer 2024 Live Performances on Vermont Public Classical

Live on Vermont Public Classical July & August 2024

Join us in July and August for live performances from Vermont Public's Stetson Studio One and the Elley Long Music Center:

Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Counterpoint Chorus will perform works by Brahms and Beethoven ahead of their concert with the Otter Creek Music Festival. Helen Lyons hosts.

Friday, August 9 at 11 a.m. We welcome musicians from the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, who will perform excerpts from Brahms's Cello Sonata No. 1, Mozart's Duo for Violin and Viola No. 1, and Dora Pejacevic's Piano Quartet. Walter Parker hosts.

Sunday, August 18 at 3 p.m. From the Elley Long Music Center, we bring you a live broadcast of the opening concert of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. The festival's theme this year is music inspired by folklore, and this concert will feature works of David Serkin Ludwig, Kian Ravaei, and Brahms. Helen Lyons and James Stewart host.