Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aug. 1 | StoryCorps in Vermont Listening Party

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published July 3, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
Photo of the exterior of The Stone Church in Brattleboro. The StoryCorps logo. Text: StoryCorps in Vermont Listening Party
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Where: The Stone Church - 210 Main Street | Brattleboro, VT 05301
When: Thursday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: Free | Reserve your spot here

About this event:
After StoryCorps' nearly month-long residency in Vermont we invite you to gather with your community and hear some of the stories that your fellow Vermonters have shared. You might laugh, you might cry, but you will definitely learn more about your friends and neighbors in the Green Mountain State.

FAQ

Event Flow:
5:30 p.m. - Doors open | Refreshments available
6:30 p.m. - Event begins
7:30 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?
No, this event is free for all!

What are my transportation and parking options?
Parking is available on Main Street and Grove St. - free after 6 p.m. There is also paid parking available in the Highgrove Lot on Grove Street and Elliot Street Lot - both also free after 6 p.m.

What are my food and drink options?
Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase at the venue.

Will this event be broadcast?
No, but we are working to provide a free livestream of this event, more to come on this.

What if my question isn’t answered here?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tags
EventsStoryCorps
Amy Zielinski
Amy grew up loving PBS and she began her public media career as a camera operator at WKAR Public Media in Lansing, MI. After college she held positions in production and fundraising at Detroit Public TV, Connecticut Public and GBH in Boston. After a break to pursue dreams of working in agriculture Amy moved to Vermont in June 2019 to manage events for Vermont Public. When Amy is not communicating with the Vermont Public audience you can find her gardening, kayaking, camping, cross country skiing and enjoying the bounty of Vermont’s farmers.
See stories by Amy Zielinski
Latest Stories