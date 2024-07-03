Aug. 1 | StoryCorps in Vermont Listening Party

Where: The Stone Church - 210 Main Street | Brattleboro, VT 05301

When: Thursday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free | Reserve your spot here

About this event:

After StoryCorps' nearly month-long residency in Vermont we invite you to gather with your community and hear some of the stories that your fellow Vermonters have shared. You might laugh, you might cry, but you will definitely learn more about your friends and neighbors in the Green Mountain State.

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open | Refreshments available

6:30 p.m. - Event begins

7:30 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, this event is free for all!

What are my transportation and parking options?

Parking is available on Main Street and Grove St. - free after 6 p.m. There is also paid parking available in the Highgrove Lot on Grove Street and Elliot Street Lot - both also free after 6 p.m.

What are my food and drink options?

Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase at the venue.

Will this event be broadcast?

No, but we are working to provide a free livestream of this event, more to come on this.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

