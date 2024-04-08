Eclipse in Maine: Visitors in anticipation as totality approaches

Large crowds are expected across Maine today, as the 2024 total solar eclipse passes through the state. Maine Public reporters are stationed in several small towns across the path of totality, and they are ready to share live updates throughout the day. With clear skies expected across Maine today, totality is sure to be a memorable event for locals and visitors alike.

This post will be updated throughout the day.



Houlton

With clear skies in the forecast and three minutes and 18 seconds of totality, the town of Houlton is expecting thousands of visitors for the total solar eclipse this afternoon. One of the couples in the crowd will be Philip and Judith Clucas who live near a town called Houlton in the United Kingdom. Philip said while visiting their grandchildren in California last year they witnessed a partial eclipse which made a strong impression.

Patty Wight / Maine Public People check out the NASA table in front of the Temple Theater in Houlton, Maine on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

"I was fired up with that. In a previous life I was a science teacher so I love anything to do with space, the final frontier. And I looked at the next eclipse — I looked at the path of the next eclipse — and it went through Houlton in Maine and I thought, we've got to go! We've got to go," he said. "Not only that, it's the last eclipse that we'll possibly see in our lifetime."

Philip said the deal was sealed when their church reached out to the Church of the Good Shepherd in Houlton which welcomed their planned visit with open arms.

Houlton, England is named for Houlton, Maine because of the role the Maine town played as a relay station for the first transatlantic telephone call between London and New York in 1927. The couple said if they're alive and on the planet they plan to return to Houlton in 2027 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of that call.

— Susan Sharon, Maine Public

Greenville

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public An "Eclipse 2024" sign headed into Greenville, Maine on Sunday April 7, 2024. Greenville is in the path of totality.

Visitors were out and about in Greenville on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of the eclipse. Local businesses said they were experiencing a steady stream of customers, akin to summer crowds. There wasn't too much traffic coming into town over the weekend, and license plates from Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey were spotted.

— Esta Pratt-Kielley, Maine Public



Rangeley

Ari Snider / Maine Public Some Rangeley business owners say they usually close in April, during the shoulder season between winter and summer tourism, but nearly all were open for eclipse week.

Communities all over the U.S. that are within the path of totality for today's eclipse have been rolling out the red carpet to welcome visitors from near and far, and to cash in on a unique tourism opportunity. In Rangeley, some locals said a multiday eclipse festival has been both a boon to businesses trying to recover from a difficult winter and an opportunity to put the town on the map as a year-round destination for dark sky tourism.

The heavens could not have stepped up at a better time for the town, said Lisa Mejorado, with the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

Mejorado said the lack of snow took a toll on snowmobiling and other winter recreation, sapping tourism dollars. The eclipse, she said, is a much-needed end of season boon.

— Ari Snider, Maine Public



Jackman

Maine Calling Host Jennifer Rooks will be live from Jackman at 11 a.m. Reporter Nick Song will also be in town with University of Maine scientists studying the sun's corona.

This story was originally published April 8, 2024 at 7:45 a.m. EDT.