Mar. 29 | Art From Every Corner launch party featuring Raph Brice

Join Vermont Public and digital artist Raphaella Brice as we celebrate 'Vermont Sonder,' the first piece in our new Art From Every Corner artist collaboration series.

When: Friday, March 29 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Lumiere Hall at Burlington Beer Company, 180 Flynn Ave., Burlington VT 05401

Click or tap to reserve your free tickets.

About this event

You’ll get to meet Raph and see her original work, ‘Vermont Sonder,’ created for Vermont Public as part of our Art From Every Corner series. We’ll have a Q&A with Raph, hosted by All Things Considered Host Mary Engisch. Plus, you can contribute to a public art project led by Raph, strike a pose in our photobooth and get first dibs on ‘Vermont Sonder’ merch. We’ll have plenty of snacks and a cash bar.

Let’s celebrate ‘Vermont Sonder’ and Art From Every Corner – together!

Reserve your free tickets here.

FAQ

What are my parking options for the event? There is free parking available in the parking lot around Burlington Beer Company.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Cancellation policy Please let us know if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

What if I have additional questions? Please send an email to events@vermontpublic.org or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.