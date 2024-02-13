Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Cathy Buono, named Springfield's top financial officer, brings 33 years of experience

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published February 13, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
Cathy Buono, left, being sworn February 12, 2024, by City Clerk Gladys Oyola-Lopez, as the new Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for the city of Springfield, Mass.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
Cathy Buono, left, being sworn February 12, 2024, by City Clerk Gladys Oyola-Lopez, as the new Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for the city of Springfield, Mass.

Springfield has a new chief administration and financial officer. Cathy Buono was sworn in Monday afternoon.

After being introduced by Mayor Domenic Sarno, Cathy Buono said her immediate priority is to work with the mayor and the city council to develop and pass a budget, adding that Massachusetts' current revenue challenges could impact that.

The next priority, Buono said, is filling jobs around Springfield.

"We need to work on the challenges around workforce in the city, not only with city hall and city employment," Buono said. "I think within all of Springfield there is a work shortage. Coming from my prior position where we've done a lot of job training, I've worked with a lot of non-profits, I want to continue in that area."

Buono said she is confident she can keep Springfield on it's current positive fiscal path.

"While reviewing all of the qualified candidates, [Buono] in particular stood out,” said Sarno. “[She] is a lifelong Springfield resident, has an extensive 33 years of financial and administrative experience, working closely with myself, my administration and with nearly every municipal department, and our neighborhoods."

Buono previously served as the director of administration and finance for the city's Office of Community Development. She will become the first female to serve in this position and replaces Timothy J. Plante, who served in the position for more than 15 years and resigned in September.

Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
