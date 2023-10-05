Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Reclaiming the Sound Waves: Tune in Sunday, October 8 at Noon

By Helen Lyons
Published October 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
Connor Chee at the piano.
photo courtesy of Connor Chee
Connor Chee at the piano.

Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee has embarked on a mission to translate traditional Navajo vocables to the modern piano. Host Scott Blankenship talks with Chee about his artistic process, the importance of preserving Navajo music for future generations, and the Land Back movement. Music includes solo piano compositions from Chee's recordings, plus the premiere of Unbroken: Music for the Navajo Code Talkers, commissioned by American Public Media.

Listen on Vermont Public Classical Sunday, October 8 at 12 p.m.

