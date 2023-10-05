Reclaiming the Sound Waves: Tune in Sunday, October 8 at Noon

Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee has embarked on a mission to translate traditional Navajo vocables to the modern piano. Host Scott Blankenship talks with Chee about his artistic process, the importance of preserving Navajo music for future generations, and the Land Back movement. Music includes solo piano compositions from Chee's recordings, plus the premiere of Unbroken: Music for the Navajo Code Talkers, commissioned by American Public Media.

