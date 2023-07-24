Severe weather is punishing CT farmers this year. State officials are asking the feds for help

Following heavy rain that flooded farms, destroyed crops and cost farmers millions, state officials are – once again – seeking a federal disaster declaration for Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday his office submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a federal agricultural disaster declaration.

The request says heavy July rains and flooding damaged more than two dozen farms across the state, causing particular havoc to farmers along the Connecticut River.

So far, farmers have reported losses spanning over 1,500 acres of land, totaling nearly $21 million in lost sales revenue, according to state officials.

The disaster request covers all of Connecticut. The July rains were particularly ill-timed, farmers say, because they flooded fields and wiped out crops just days before harvest.

If approved, the request would allow farmers to be eligible for federal disaster assistance programs, including emergency loans, to cover production losses.

This isn’t the first time this year state officials have asked the federal government to support farmers whose crops were damaged by the weather.

Two prior frost events, including an unusual one in mid-May, impacted more than 1,000 acres of crops with estimated losses totaling $8.4 million, according to state officials.