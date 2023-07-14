© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

LIVE UPDATES: Find the latest news from Vermont's flood recovery here.

Jul. 25 | In Conversation: The End of Classical Music is Vastly Overrated

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
A close-up of a violin in front of a blue curtain with the text: In Conversation: The End of Classical Music is Vastly Overrated
Amy Zielinski
/
Vermont Public

In Conversation: The End of Classical Music is Vastly Overrated
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Manchester Community Library
138 Cemetery Ave, Manchester Center, VT 05255

Presented by Manchester Music Festival in collaboration with Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning.

Classical music has thrived for centuries and is one of the most powerful, moving, and enriching genres. But many say classical music is now facing its biggest challenges of all time. We hope you can join this thought-provoking discussion on its place in history and in today’s world. With musician and Manchester Music Festival artistic director Philip Setzer and Vermont Public Classical’s Helen Lyons and James Stewart. We’ll also hear from pre-professional musicians of Manchester Music Festival’s Young Artists Program.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Tags
Events
Amy Zielinski
See stories by Amy Zielinski