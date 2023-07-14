Jul. 25 | In Conversation: The End of Classical Music is Vastly Overrated
In Conversation: The End of Classical Music is Vastly Overrated
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Manchester Community Library
138 Cemetery Ave, Manchester Center, VT 05255
Presented by Manchester Music Festival in collaboration with Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning.
Classical music has thrived for centuries and is one of the most powerful, moving, and enriching genres. But many say classical music is now facing its biggest challenges of all time. We hope you can join this thought-provoking discussion on its place in history and in today’s world. With musician and Manchester Music Festival artistic director Philip Setzer and Vermont Public Classical’s Helen Lyons and James Stewart. We’ll also hear from pre-professional musicians of Manchester Music Festival’s Young Artists Program.