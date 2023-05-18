NH Attorney General meets with veterans group that aims to disrupt neo-Nazis

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office recently met with a veterans organization that has called on law enforcement to take a stronger stance against NSC-131, a neo-Nazi group that’s active across New England.

The meeting comes after the nonprofit veterans group, Task Force Butler, released a report outlining their concerns about the white supremacist group. The New Hampshire Attorney General is currently pursuing legal action against members of NSC-131, alleging violations of the state’s Civil Rights Act.

In the report, Task Force Butler detailed instances where NSC-131 targeted LGBTQ+ communities and other marginalized groups.

Task Force Butler CEO Kristofer Goldsmith said the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is one of only a few law enforcement agencies that has taken significant steps against NSC-131. Goldsmith said his organization wants law enforcement to take the group more seriously and pursue criminal charges, if necessary.

“The purpose of our work is to provide all of the evidence that is necessary to start building cases.” Goldsmith said.

Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Justice, confirmed the meeting between members of the agency and Task Force Butler. He said state officials encouraged the veterans group and others to report hate crimes to their office.

They also discussed resources and tools, like no trespass orders and stalking petitions, that businesses and individuals can take if they find themselves targeted by hate groups, Garrity said.