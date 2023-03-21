Five cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to campgrounds in Meredith

At least five guests of a Meredith campground facility were sickened with Legionnaires' disease in the past two years, according to New Hampshire public health officials.

Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground advertise an indoor pool and hot tub. Testing by the state confirmed the presence of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ at several locations within the campgrounds’ water systems.

“Anybody choosing to stay at this facility should be aware of the ongoing outbreak investigation and potential risk for exposure to Legionella bacteria through the facility’s water system,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, in a statement.

All five patients connected to the outbreak were hospitalized but recovered. The state is asking anyone else who contracted Legionnaires’ after staying at the campground to contact the state public health department. According to health officials, most people exposed to the bacteria will not show symptoms, but it can be fatal.

A 2018 outbreak of Legionnaires’ at a Hampton hotel killed two people and sickened dozens more.

The state says it is continuing to test potentially contaminated water systems, and is working to prevent additional cases.