Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston

Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut.

The Lego Group announced Tuesday it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years.

The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026.

The move will help support the business’s long-term growth ambitions, the company said in a statement.

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent,” Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a statement. “This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our U.S. head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

Kodak said the company is grateful for “the support we’ve received in Connecticut over the past 50 years. This has allowed us to build a successful business and inspire millions of children.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he was disappointed to hear the news of the move.

He said that based on conversations with Lego leaders, the move was motivated “not by any Connecticut policy,” but by a desire to consolidate business operations near the company’s education office and enhance a partnership with Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I am confident in Connecticut’s ability to attract and retain companies that value our competitive advantages in education, workforce, and quality of life,” Lamont said in a statement. “We are seeing these advantages resonate more and more in industries such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and fintech.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said that Lego's decision comes as "many other companies are relocating" to Connecticut.

"Yes, this announcement is a disappointment, but Connecticut's economy is doing well, and more and more workers and companies are coming back to our state because of our great quality of life, highly trained workforce, and good business climate,” Murphy said in a statement.

There are about 740 full-time workers in its Enfield office.

The move is scheduled to begin in mid-2025. Lego said it wants to give employees “plenty of time to plan their futures.” Until then, Lego employees will work in Enfield and the company’s education office in Boston’s Back Bay.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.