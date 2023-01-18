Grieving family members plead for CT legislators to pass Aid in Dying bill

Advocates of the proposed Aid in Dying bill made an emotional plea to state legislators in Hartford on Wednesday to approve the legislation, introduced 15 separate times in Connecticut since 1994.

Jennifer Barahona, a social worker in Fairfield, was back again at the legislature this year to share her mother’s story.

Barahona lost her mother to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a fatal disease with no cure, according to the Mayo Clinic . In the end, people with ALS lose movement, speech, the ability to eat, and to even breathe.

With her mother’s consent – conveyed via an affirmative blink, Barahona said, she and her siblings withdrew nourishment from her feeding tube on Sept. 2, 2009, and their mother died a slow, painful death 16 days later.

“I want you to imagine looking into your own beloved mother’s eyes, while she pleads with you for over two weeks, with little to offer, but ‘It will be over soon,’” Barahona said. “Eventually her strong body gave out with none of her six children by her side in the middle of the night. And the only thing that haunts me more than her eyes, pleading with me is I wasn’t with her to hold her hand as she had done for me my whole life, during her final moments.”

Dr. Saud Anwar, senate chairperson of the Public Health Committee, said the latest version of the bill addresses legal concerns raised by the senate Judiciary Committee last year to minimize the risk of misuse.

“The bill that we are looking at this year is going to be very different from the ones for the past many years,” he said.

Under the medical part of the bill, patients with a terminal illness must submit two written requests to their physician, with a gap of a minimum 15 days. Two witnesses who are not immediate family members or who are not beneficiaries of the patient’s estate at the time of death, are required to witness the written request.

Aid in dying legislation is authorized in Washington, D.C. and 11 states, including Maine and Vermont.

Tim Appleton, Connecticut campaign director of Compassion & Choice , said nationally, there is no evidence of legal or medical misuse in states where Aid and Dying is legal.

“It’s a very very few people that quality, very very few people who are interested in the law and take steps to speak to their physicians and begin the process, it’s a fewer and fewer group that actually make it through the process, it’s a fewer group that are written the prescription,” Appleton said. “And in the end, since 1997, just over 5,000 people have ingested this medication.”

In response to the Judiciary Committee not passing the bill in April 2022, Appleton said in a statement : “It says a lot about support for medical aid in dying both inside and outside the Capitol that opponents had to resort to a rarely-used parliamentary maneuver to defeat the legislation [not allowing House committee members to vote after Senate committee members voted 5-4 not to pass the bill].”

He said 75% of Connecticut residents support aid-in-dying legislation.