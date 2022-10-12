© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wondering who's on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election? Which proposed state constitutional amendment does what? Check out our voter guide >>>

Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England, including 8 in NH, VT

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
Whitewater rushes out of Wilder Dam, near Hanover, NH, in 2018. NHPR photo.
Britta Greene
/
NHPR
Whitewater rushes out of Wilder Dam, near Hanover, NH, in 2018. NHPR photo.

Great River Hydro has eight facilities on the Connecituc River between New Hampshire and Vermont.

A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England.

The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower operation in New England, officials said Wednesday.

Hydro-Quebec has a long relationship with New England, providing hydropower to the region since the 1980s.

Sophie Brochu, president and CEO of Hydro-Quebec, said the agreement to acquire Great River and the dams along 310 miles (500 kilometers) of the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers from affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners will leverage the capabilities of both companies.

"By combining our strengths, we can support the development of new renewable energy projects in a market where such resources are in high demand," Brochu said.

Great River has about 100 workers, all of whom will be retained after the purchase is completed, officials said.

This is the second acquisition in the U.S. by Hydro-Quebec's HQI US Holding LLC. Last year, the subsidiary made a joint purchase with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. of two hydroelectric generating stations in New York state for about $318 million.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press