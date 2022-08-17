© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Special Programming

A Live Broadcast from the 2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

Published August 17, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT
Join Vermont Public Classical for a special Live Broadcast from the opening weekend of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival's 2022 season. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3pm. Vermont Public Classical's Helen Lyons and James Stewart will be your hosts for the afternoon.

The theme of this year's festival, "Illumination," highlights composers and performers of diverse backgrounds who will shine the way for future generations of musicians. On this Sunday's program, star violist Nokuthula Ngwenyama joins Jamie Laredo, Sharon Robinson, and Anna Polonsky for performances of Mozart's Piano Quartet No. 2 in Eb, Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, and the east coast premiere of Ngwenyama's "Elegy." We will also remember and pay tribute to the late pianist Joseph Kalichstein, who passed away earlier this year.

Tune in to Vermont Public Classical Sunday, August 21 at 3pm for what is sure to be a fantastic opening to the LCCMF's 2022 season!

