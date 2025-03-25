In bloom
Learning how a Bristol tulip farm works, as workers gear up for the spring season. Plus, Vermont House lawmakers advance a midyear budget adjustment opposed by Gov. Scott, Brattleboro town meeting representatives reject a spending plan that would’ve raised taxes by more than 10 percent, an oral history surrounding the COVID pandemic in Vermont comes out today, and Burlington’s new interim police chief takes over.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
