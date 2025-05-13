Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 133 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump kicks off a trip to the Middle East, prioritizing business deals on the first official trip of his second term. What trouble in the bond market means for your investments and the broader U.S. economy. Plus, we examine the potential impact of one state's effort to cut back diversity initiatives on college campuses.

Aired: 05/12/25 | Expires: 06/12/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
Trump sets new course for American policy in Middle East
Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia as he sets new course for American policy in Middle East
Clip: S2025 E133 | 4:43
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Another $450 million in Harvard grants terminated
News Wrap: White House terminates another $450 million in grants to Harvard
Clip: S2025 E133 | 5:14
Watch 9:05
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts weigh in on Trump's economic, defense deals
Mideast experts weigh in on Trump's economic and defense deals in the region
Clip: S2025 E133 | 9:05
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
What trouble in the bond market means for your investments
What trouble in the bond market means for your investments and the economy
Clip: S2025 E133 | 7:22
Watch 9:22
PBS News Hour
Students face changes as Ohio law rolls back DEI initiatives
Ohio students face changes on campus as new state law rolls back diversity initiatives
Clip: S2025 E133 | 9:22
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Minnesota works to address disappearances of Black women
Minnesota works to address murders and disappearances of Black women
Clip: S2025 E133 | 7:18
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
Baseball reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson
Baseball reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible
Clip: S2025 E133 | 5:28
Watch 3:07
PBS News Hour
Family reflects on 1950s U.S. deportation effort
Family who lived through 1950s U.S. deportation effort reflects on current climate
Clip: S2025 E133 | 3:07
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
U.S. and China roll back tariffs as they try to reach deal
U.S. and China roll back steep tariffs as they try to reach a larger deal
Clip: S2025 E132 | 4:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E132 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E130 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E128 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E127 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E126 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E125 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E124 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E123 | 26:44