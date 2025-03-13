50 Years Of Irish Music

Jigs, reels, hornpipes, and songs to celebrate St. Patrick's week!

This program will air on Sunday, March 16th from 7-10 p.m.

This week’s calendar announcements:

5 Town Friends of the Arts presents Rick Ceballos with a few special guests in concert on Thursday March 20th at 7:30pm at the Starksboro Public Library as part of the winter Into Spring Musical Library Tour.

Versatile local musicians Alex Kehler and Nicholas Williams bring their passion for nordic musical traditions to the Unitarian Church of Montpelier on Sunday March 22nd at 4 p.m.

Brattleboro House Concerts presents fiddler & singer/songwriter Lisa Gutkin on March 23rd at 4 p.m.

For Reservations and more information please contact: BrattleboroHouseConcerts@gmail.com

Cabot Arts Presents Hard-hitting and heartfelt, traditional and original roots music with The Horsenecks on Sunday March 22nd at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St, Cabot, VT. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., music starts at 5:00. The day will include Two Workshops at 2:30 p.m., Oldtime Fiddle with Gabrielle Macrae andOldtime Banjo with Barry Southern.

The Sky Blue Boys will be playing on Sunday March 22nd at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners from 7-9 p.m.

Welcome to the Heart Rose Club's Big Fat Tardy Mardi Gras Ball!

on Saturday March 22nd featuring a Cajun Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and

Dancing to Bayou X and Sambaganza with Dessert: 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

at the Heart Rose Club 11 Green Street in Brattleboro

Come dressed in your most fabulous attire and join us for a night of music, dancing, and fun. Indulge in delicious Cajun food, sip on festive drinks, and immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere.

Ukraine & America United! On Saturday, March 22nd there will be a

Fundraiser, Ukrainian Concert, and Talk featuring Kobzar Jurij Fedynskyj & the Fedynskyj Family in Shelburne at the All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30.

Phil Henry will be at Wood, Wire and Voice Friday, March 21. WW&V is held in the chapel of Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, NY. Doors open at 6:30 with music starting at 7:00 p.m.

Acoustic folk singer-songwriters Dan & Faith and Temple Mountain will play the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls, Vermont, on Sunday, March 23 in a 3:00 PM matinee.