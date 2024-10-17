Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

All The Traditions

Jug Bands and Herring Tales

By Robert Resnik
Published October 17, 2024 at 8:07 PM EDT
Vermont piper Tim Cummings
photo by Mary Wesley
Vermont piper Tim Cummings

Murder ballads, the cold aad icy North Atlatic, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, October 20th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH presents Kim Wallach , Friction Farm, and the Kyle Singh Trio on Friday, October 25th.

The Barre Opera House presents Session Americana on Saturday
October 26th.

Sara Grey and Kieron Means will perform at the Adamant Community Club on Sunday October 27th at 3:00 p.m.

The Ed Larkin Dancers present a Crackin'Chestnut Dance on Sunday October 27th at 2 p.m. at the Tunbridge Town Hall. All dances are taught and all ages welcome. Donation requested at the door.

In a triumphant celebration of traditional music and community, the world-class staff of the Boston States Fiddle Camp will perform at Potash Hill in Marlboro, VT on Sunday October 27th at 1:30 pm. Performers include artistic director Katie McNally; fiddlers Andrea Beaton (Cape Breton), Louise Bichan (Scotland), Galen Fraser (Spain); bagpiper Tim Cummings; guitarists Keith Murphy and Eamon Sefton; pianist Neil Pearlman; step dancer Abbie MacQuarrie and many more!

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR's folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that "aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council, and is a 2023 inductee to the International Folk Alliance's FolkDJ Hall of Fame.
