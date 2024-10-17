Jug Bands and Herring Tales

Murder ballads, the cold aad icy North Atlatic, and much more!

This program will air on Sunday, October 20th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH presents Kim Wallach , Friction Farm, and the Kyle Singh Trio on Friday, October 25th.

The Barre Opera House presents Session Americana on Saturday

October 26th.

Sara Grey and Kieron Means will perform at the Adamant Community Club on Sunday October 27th at 3:00 p.m.

The Ed Larkin Dancers present a Crackin'Chestnut Dance on Sunday October 27th at 2 p.m. at the Tunbridge Town Hall. All dances are taught and all ages welcome. Donation requested at the door.

In a triumphant celebration of traditional music and community, the world-class staff of the Boston States Fiddle Camp will perform at Potash Hill in Marlboro, VT on Sunday October 27th at 1:30 pm. Performers include artistic director Katie McNally; fiddlers Andrea Beaton (Cape Breton), Louise Bichan (Scotland), Galen Fraser (Spain); bagpiper Tim Cummings; guitarists Keith Murphy and Eamon Sefton; pianist Neil Pearlman; step dancer Abbie MacQuarrie and many more!

