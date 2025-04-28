A grand slam
Poet Geof Hewitt, Vermont's reigning poetry slam champion, performs each week at an open mic in Calais backed by a group of improvising musicians. Plus, lawmakers consider a new program to finance infrastructure that supports new housing, Lt. Gov. John Rodgers advocates for public consumption of cannabis, a new non-profit works to protect older people from fraud, and spring turkey hunting season kicked off this weekend.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes.
