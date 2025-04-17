‘It’s just not sustainable’
In the latest installment of our recurring series on class, we meet Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer who talks about the increasing pressures of maintaining a middle class life in Vermont. Plus, Rep. Becca Balint pens a letter to Trump administration officials asking them to justify the recent arrest of a Vermont citizen, the Communications Director of Vermont’s teacher’s union says the state’s Education Secretary should have been more forceful in resisting the Trump administration’s threats over DEI programs, an elementary school in the Champlain Islands will close following a school district board vote, and Vermont’s Commission on Native American Affairs is publishing a school curriculum on Abenaki history.
