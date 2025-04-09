Pedal push
The effort to get more people biking as a chief mode of transportation in Chittenden County. Plus, Vermont’s Education Secretary reverses course on a Trump administration directive to ban DEI programs for schools that get Title 1 federal funds, a Planned Parenthood center in St. Johnsbury will close in June, Ripton elementary school will shut down next year following a failed bid to recruit more students, the Vermont Humanities council says it will have to reduce programming after federal support was cut by the Trump administration, and the deadline for Real I-D-compliant identification needed for domestic air travel is less than a month away.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
