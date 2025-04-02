Watch care
Highlighting streaming video services designed specifically to help people suffering from dementia and those who care for them. Plus, House lawmakers approve legislation shielding personal Internet information for some state and public officials, the head of the Green Mountain Care Board says the state’s health care system is near a breaking point, a probe by the Agency of Education concludes a private school in southern Vermont that serves autistic students has failed to properly educate them, the author of a UVM study says large dead trees along stream banks should be protected for the significant amounts of carbon they store, and a home in Vergennes for older Vermonters welcomes its first residents since expanding its living space.
