Out at Fox Market
Dropping into queer speed dating in East Montpelier. Plus, a propane truck fire in Irasburg finally goes out, worries over education spending, veterinarians warn a mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs is probably in Vermont, and a Burlington lawyer who brought sex abuse claims against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Vermont has died.
