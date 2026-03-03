Photos: Town Meeting Day 2026

CNS-Elmore-TMD-Bruce-1-Kupferer-030326.png

Elmore Town Moderator Bruce Olsson opens the Elmore town meeting on March 3, 2026. “I also wanted to give thanks to Richard Draper for giving me an actual gavel,” Olsson said. “I’m not sure if you recall, but I used my framing hammer last year, which was effective but a little unwieldy.” (Kelsey Kupferer / Courtesy)