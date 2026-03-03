7 Images
Photos: Town Meeting Day 2026
Vermonters gather for in-person and ballot voting on March 3, 2026.
Elmore Town Moderator Bruce Olsson opens the Elmore town meeting on March 3, 2026. “I also wanted to give thanks to Richard Draper for giving me an actual gavel,” Olsson said. “I’m not sure if you recall, but I used my framing hammer last year, which was effective but a little unwieldy.” (Kelsey Kupferer / Courtesy)
A fiddler plays before the beginning of Elmore’s town meeting on March 3, 2026
(Kelsey Kupferer / Courtesy)
Putney's Town Meeting kicked off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Among other agenda items, voters were considering upgrades to the historic town hall.
(Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public)
Putney town meeting is held in the gym at Putney Central School
(Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public)
Donuts by donation at Greensboro’s in-person town meeting at Highland Center for the Arts.
(Abagael Giles / Vermont Public)
The winners of Norwich's second annual "I VOTED" sticker design contest on offer for voters at Tracy Hall.
(Josh Crane / Vermont Public)
Woman knitting during a town meeting discussion of cemetery fence painting in Calais.
(Rachel Heilman / Vermont Public)
