Photos: The 2026 legislative session kicks off in Montpelier
Lawmakers convened at the state capitol to begin the 2026 legislative session this week.
Gov. Phil Scott shakes hands with legislators before delivering his annual State of the State address at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday, Jan. 7. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Education Secretary Zoie Saunders speaks to the House Committee on Education on the first day of the new legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 6. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Rep. Jill Krowinski, speaker of the Vermont House, addresses lawmakers on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Vermont Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders speaks to members of the House Committee on Education on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Members of the House Committee on Health Care meet on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
A lawmaker gestures behind the door to the committee room for the House Committee on Judiciary on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
A group of lawmakers and Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame have a discussion in the House chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Rep. Theresa Wood, chair of the House Committee of Human Services, speaks during the committee's first meeting of the 2026 legislative session. Vice Chair Rep. Rey Garofano sits on the right, and Ranking Member Rep. Anne Donahue sits on the left. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Rep. Mary Howard takes a photo with Vermont Treasurer Mike Pieciak on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
Sen. Becca White speaks to Vermont Public reporter Peter Hirschfeld on the first day of the 2026 Vermont legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Rep. Alyssa Black, chair of the House Committee on Health Care, speaks during the first committee meeting of the 2026 legislative session on Tuesday. Committee Vice Chair Rep. Francis McFaun sits on the left, and Ranking Member Rep. Daisy Berbeco sits on the right. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Rep. Pattie McCoy speaks to other lawmakers in the House chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Senate president pro tem Phil Baruth, left, and Sen. Brian Collamore speak with colleagues in the Senate chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Treasurer Mike Pieciak speaks to the House Committee on General and Housing on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 6, the opening day of the 2026 legislative session. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
