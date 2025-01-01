Sani Hadzic (pronounced "Sunny") is an Account Manager on the Business Sponsorship team at Vermont Public, helping businesses and organizations connect with audiences through effective underwriting strategies. He joined in early 2025, bringing a background in sales, client relations, and business development.

Previously, Sani was a Sales Manager at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in South Burlington, VT, working with corporate clients, collegiate athletic teams, and nonprofits to support their lodging and event needs. His passion for building relationships and creating tailored solutions led him to public media sponsorship.

Outside of work, Sani enjoys golf, basketball, soccer, video games, traveling, making music, and time with friends and family. He’s a devoted Manchester United and Boston Celtics fan and is currently diving into classic literature.