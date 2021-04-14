Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A large crowd of people holding signs gather in a large space in front of Vermont's capitol buildings.
15 Images

Photos: Vermonters protest Trump with homemade signs, bright costumes

Thousands showed up to protest the Trump administration in Burlington and Montpelier as part of dozens of "No Kings" protests held around the state Saturday.

montpelier-no-kings-crowd-vermontpublic-heilman-20251018.jpeg
Thousands of people gathered in front of the state capitol in Montpelier as part of nationwide "No Kings" protests decrying the Trump administration's policies. (Erica Heilman / Vermont Public)
montpelier-no-kings-statehouse-vermontpublic-heilman-2025018.jpeg
Thousands of people gathered in front of the state capitol in Montpelier as part of nationwide "No Kings" protests decrying the Trump administration's policies. (Erica Heilman / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-12.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-13.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-3.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-23.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-10.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-5.jpg
A protest against President Donald Trump drew well over one thousand people to Burlington's City Hall Park on Saturday. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-4.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-14.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-16.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-18.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-22.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
no-kings-protest-burlington-city-hall-park-stevenson-20251018-6.jpg
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies.  (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
montpelier-no-kings-protest-vermontpublic-heilman-20251018.jpeg
Thousands of people gathered in front of the state capitol in Montpelier as part of nationwide "No Kings" protests decrying the Trump administration's policies. (Erica Heilman / Vermont Public)
1/15