Photos: Vermonters protest Trump with homemade signs, bright costumes
Thousands showed up to protest the Trump administration in Burlington and Montpelier as part of dozens of "No Kings" protests held around the state Saturday.
Thousands of people gathered in front of the state capitol in Montpelier as part of nationwide "No Kings" protests decrying the Trump administration's policies. (Erica Heilman / Vermont Public)
People filled Burlington's City Hall Park and Church Street on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, to protest President Donald Trump's policies. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
A protest against President Donald Trump drew well over one thousand people to Burlington's City Hall Park on Saturday. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
Thousands of people gathered in front of the state capitol in Montpelier as part of nationwide "No Kings" protests decrying the Trump administration's policies. (Erica Heilman / Vermont Public)
