Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eliminate the Marine Mammal Commission? Trump budget proposes to do that

CAI | By Eve Zuckoff
Published May 8, 2025 at 7:15 PM EDT
Two North Atlantic right whales photographed by the NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Center aerial survey team in May 2016.
Tim Cole/NOAA Fisheries, NEFSC
Two North Atlantic right whales photographed by the NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Center aerial survey team in May 2016.

The Trump Administration is taking aim at an agency that protects marine mammals from harm, prompting local experts to worry.

The Marine Mammal Commission was created more than 50 years ago to ensure the Marine Mammal Protection Act is followed and to provide independent, science-based oversight of federal activities that affect whales, dolphins, seals, and more.

Frances Gulland, Commission Chair, released a public letter decrying the effort.

“I regret having to share this news and my concern about the impact this proposal would have on marine mammals, the American public, and especially our marine and coastal communities,“ she wrote.

Others used stronger language.

“It’s a shameful and disappointing attack on conservation in this country,” said Jane Davenport, senior attorney with the advocacy group Defenders of Wildlife. “Especially because marine mammals are vital parts of ocean ecosystems, and in this country we rely on healthy thriving ocean ecosystems for healthy fisheries, coastal tourism and recreation.”

The Commission has an annual operating budget of $4.5 million, which comes to just over 1 penny per American per year, according to Gullard.

The news follows a trend by the Trump administration of gutting federal programs and staff that work in climate and environment fields.

The Trump Administration’s budget proposal laying out plans to eliminate the Commission in fiscal year 2026 was shared with Congress last week. Davenport said she couldn’t share whether Defenders of Wildlife would take legal action if the Commission is undermined.

“I think in terms of legal recourse,” she said, “that is a bridge we're going to have to cross when we get there.”
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Eve Zuckoff
Eve Zuckoff covers the environment and human impacts of climate change for CAI.
See stories by Eve Zuckoff

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories