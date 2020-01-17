Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A man holds a pie with Oreos around the edge made to look like an eclipse
3 Images

PHOTOS: Vermont celebrates the 2024 solar eclipse

Paul-Palmer-Palmer-lane-maple-eclipse-pie-VermontPublic-McCullum-20240407.jpeg
Paul Palmer, owner of Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho, shows off an eclipse-themed maple creemee pie that he is selling this weekend. Photographed Sunday, April 7. (April McCullum / Vermont Public )
Jericho-country-store-eclipse-prep-VermontPublic-McCullum-20240407.jpeg
The Jericho Center Country Store advertises blue moon creemees and eclipse gear on Sunday.  (April McCullum / Vermont Public )
Williston-i89-rest-area-eclipse-poster-VermontPublic-McCullum-20240406.jpeg
Posters advertise the eclipse alongside maple syrup and other Vermont attractions at the Interstate 89 northbound rest stop in Williston on Saturday. (April McCullum / Vermont Public )
1/3