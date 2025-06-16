25 Images
PHOTOS: Final day of Vermont's 2025 legislative session
john-rodgers-bill-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Lt. Gov. John Rodgers examines the bills up for debate in the Senate calendar on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
ruth-hardy-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison, argues passionately against the education reform bill, H.454, during Senate debate June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
alison-clarkson-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sen. Alison Clarkson, D-Windsor, at the Statehouse in Montpelier on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
ed-reform-bill-explainer-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
A side-by-side comparison of two versions of H.454, the education reform bill, during final consideration on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
ed-reform-balcony-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
People watch from the balcony of the Senate chamber during the education reform vote June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
andrew-perchlik-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D/P-Washington, in the Senate chamber on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
thomas-chittenden-senate-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sen. Thomas Chittenden speaks in the Senate on Monday, June, 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
statehouse_061625-8.jpg
Jason Maulucci, an aide to Gov. Phil Scott, center, talks with Sen. David Weeks and Sen. Terry Williams on the final day of the legislative session June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Scott-Beck-VermontPublic-Stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sen. Scott Beck, a Republican from St. Johnsbury, speaks on the Senate floor during a debate on H.454. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
beth-st-james-legislative-counsel-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Beth St. James, a lawyer with Legislative Counsel, in the Statehouse in Montpelier during deliberations on education reform on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
ann-cummings-senate-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sen. Ann Cummings, a Washington County Democrat, speaks in the Senate chamber on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
education-debate-VermontPublic-Stevenson-20250616.jpg
Onlookers watch from the balcony as Vermont senators discuss education reform legislation. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
john-rodgers-arrival-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Lt. Gov. John Rodgers returns to the Senate chamber on June 16, 2025 after a period of filling in for Gov. Phil Scott, who was traveling. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
phil-baruth-ed-reform-vote-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth speaks to Sen. Anne Watson during Senate proceedings on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
terry-williams-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sen. Terry Williams, R-Rutland, speaks during Senate proceedings on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Seth-Bongartz-VermontPublic-Stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sen. Seth Bongartz, a Democrat from Bennington County, chairs the Senate Committee on Education. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
ruth-hardy-tanya-vyhovsky-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Sens. Ruth Hardy and Tanya Vyhovsky enjoy a quiet moment in a Statehouse hallway after votes were cast for education reform on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
Jill-Krowinski-podium-VermontPublic-Stevenson-20250616.jpg
House lawmakers assemble around the Speaker's podium during a debate about education reform at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
house-gop-huddle-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Lawmakers including Rep. Pattie McCoy, center, and Rep. Thomas Burditt, right, huddle on the House floor on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
ashley-bartley-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Rep. Ashley Bartley, R-Fairfax, in the House chamber on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
emilie-kornheiser-house-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, the chair of the House tax committee, listens during debate over the education reform bill on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
house-standing-vote-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
A standing vote "by division" of the House of Representatives during the last day of the legislative session on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
rodgers-scott-2-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Lt. Gov. John Rodgers, left, speaks as Gov. Phil Scott prepares to address the Senate upon adjournment on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
phil-scott-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Gov. Phil Scott addresses the Senate upon adjournment on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
flag-protest-statehouse-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250616.jpg
Protesters gathered on the front lawn of the Statehouse to condemn arrests of immigrant workers in Vermont on June 16, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
1/25