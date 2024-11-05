PHOTOS: Vermont votes on November 5, 2024

Robert-McCulloch-berlin-first-time-voter-vermontpublic-krupp-20241105.JPG

First-time voter Robert McCulloch, 49, from West Berlin said he wanted to vote this election because of the economy. "We need someone in office who knows what they're doing," he said. "My son is here — this election is probably going to define our future in a very big way, and I wanted him to see that." McCulloch speaks here with Justice of the peace Joey Connor at the Berlin town offices. (Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public)