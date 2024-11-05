15 Images
PHOTOS: Vermont votes on November 5, 2024
Across the state, Vermonters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in the U.S. presidential election, as well as races for U.S. House and Senate, governor and other state offices, and state House and Senate.
rodgers-sweatshirt-election-night-vibes-vermontpublic-zmcdonald-20241105.jpg
Republican John Rodgers is on his way to win the tight lieutenant governor race, beating incumbent David Zuckerman, a Democrat/Progressive. Rodgers celebrated election night with the reelected Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Nov. 5, 2024. (Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public)
david-zuckerman-vermontpublic-reed-20241105.jpg
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman at to the Vermont Democratic Party event on election night, as his contest against John Rodgers was too close to call. (Elodie Reed / Vermont Public)
election-night-party-phil-scott-vibes2-vermontpublic-zmcdonald-20241105.jpg
Attendees at Gov. Phil Scott's election night party at the Associated General Contractors garage in Montpelier, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public)
jill-krowinski-democrats-vermontpublic-stephens-20241105.JPG
Vermont Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, speaks at an election night event for the Vermont Democratic Party on Tuesday. (Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public)
phil-scott-race-called-election-2024-vermontpublic-zmcdonald-20241105.jpg
Gov. Phil Scott, who won a fifth term as governor, smiles after speaking to attendees at his election night party on Tuesday. (Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public)
Middlebury-college-election-watch-party-krupp-vermontpublic-20241105.JPG
A packed watch party at the student center at Middlebury College on Tuesday night. Students cheered when Illinois was called for Harris. (Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public)
election-night-square-dance-townshend-vermontpublic-weiss-tisman-20241105.jpg
Townshend holds a potluck and square dance at the town hall on election night as a nonpartisan community celebration, with music from Sally Newton and the Turkey Mountain Window Smashers. (Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public)
Robert-McCulloch-berlin-first-time-voter-vermontpublic-krupp-20241105.JPG
First-time voter Robert McCulloch, 49, from West Berlin said he wanted to vote this election because of the economy. "We need someone in office who knows what they're doing," he said. "My son is here — this election is probably going to define our future in a very big way, and I wanted him to see that." McCulloch speaks here with Justice of the peace Joey Connor at the Berlin town offices. (Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public)
Connor-eaton-erin-murphy-vermont-public-keck-20241105.jpeg
Connor Eaton and Erin Murphy voted today in Pittsford. The couple voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. When asked about his choice, Eaton said “I just think voting for my girlfriend, voting for my mom, my sister, any woman in my life, and I just feel like it’s a really important time to be there for other women in your life.” (Nina Keck / Vermont Public)
sharon-kotei-vermont-public-poux-20241105.jpg
Sharon Kotei, 19, is a first-time voter who attends Middlebury College. Kotei's professor gave her a ride to the Middlebury rec center, her polling location. (Sabine Poux / Vermont Public)
jenny-bates-vermont-public-poux-20241105.jpg
Jenny Bates set up a bake sale at Burnham Hall, a polling location in Lincoln. It’s a fundraiser for the town library. There’s even a basket with “I.O.U.” forms on the counter, for hungry voters without cash on-hand. (Sabine Poux / Vermont Public)
traci-merrill-vermont-public-keck-20241105.JPG
Traci Merrill stands with her 7-year-old son, Charlie, in Rutland City. Merrill said Election Day feels “monumental” this year, and she cast her ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris. “I’m really hoping that today I voted for the first female president.” (Nina Keck / Vermont Public)
debbie-mike-popovitch-vermont-public-20241105.jpeg
Debbie and Mike Popovitch live in Pittsford. Mike used to lean Republican, but on Election Day 2024 he voted for Kamala Harris. As for Debbie, she voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but she said the stakes felt different this time around and also voted for Harris. They both voted for Republican Gov. Phil Scott. (Nina Keck / Vermont Public)
john-kathy-cragin-vermont-public-20241105.JPG
Kathy and John Cragin were the first and second people, respectively, to cast their ballots at the Godnik Adult Center in Rutland City. (Nina Keck / Vermont Public)
pittsford-voters-election-day-vermontpublic-keck-20241105.jpeg
Voters in Pittsford mid-morning on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Nina Keck / Vermont Public )
1/15