8 Images
PHOTOS: Vermont Green FC's national championship win
vermont-green-final-5-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Virtue Field is packed for Vermont Green FC's national final against Ballard FC on Aug. 2, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
vermont-green-final-8-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance for Saturday's match. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
vermont-green-final-7-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Fans cheer as Vermont Green FC compete in the USL League Two national final in Burlington on Aug. 2, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
vermont-green-final-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Fans lined up early Saturday to secure the best general admission seats for the match, and concession stands ran out of beer about halfway through. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
vermont-green-championship-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Vermont Green FC faces off against Ballard FC at Virtue Field in Burlington in the USL League Two national final on Aug. 2, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
vermont-green-final-2-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Fans cheer as Vermont Green FC compete in the USL League Two national final in Burlington on Aug. 2, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
vermont-green-final-6-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Vermont Green defender Brandon Marshall in the national title match on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
vermont-green-final-3-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250802.jpg
Tickets to Vermont Green's playoff run sold out immediately. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
1/8