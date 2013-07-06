15 Images
PHOTOS: Education bill lingers in waning days of Vermont's 2025 legislative session
Statehouse-Committee-Kornheiser-Stevenson-VermontPublic-20250530.jpg
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro, participates in negotiations over the education reform bill at the Statehouse in Montpelier on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
education-conference-committee-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
House and Senate negotiators meet in a committee of conference over education reform on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
seth-bongartz-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
Sen. Seth Bongartz, D-Bennington District and chair of the Senate Committee on Education, represents the Senate in negotiations over education reform at the Statehouse in Montpelier on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
chris-taylor-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
Rep. Chris Taylor, R-Milton, participates on behalf of the House in education reform negotiations at the Statehouse in Montpelier on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Statehouse-Scott-Beck-Stevenson-VermontPublic-20250530.jpg
Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck participates in education reform negotiations at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
vermont-statehouse-exterior-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
A person draped in a rainbow flag on the lawn of the Statehouse in Montpelier on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
vermont-house-floor-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
A break in the action on the floor of the Vermont House of Representatives on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
kimbell-mihaly-marcotte-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
Reps. Charlie Kimbell, Marc Mihaly and Mike Marcotte participate in housing bill negotiations on behalf of the House on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
housing-conference-snacks-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
Snacks power negotiations of the housing bill conference committee at the Statehouse in Montpelier on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
housing-conference-committee-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
House and Senate negotiators finalize details of S. 127, the housing bill, at the Statehouse in Montpelier on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
statehouse-zoom-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
A legislative meeting is viewed on Zoom in the Statehouse in Montpelier on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public )
carolyn-branagan-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
Rep. Carolyn Branagan, R-Georgia, on the floor of the House of Representatives on May 30, 2025 (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
alex-farrell-brenda-siegel-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250530.jpg
Alex Farrell, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, left, and Brenda Siegel, executive director of End Homelessness Vermont, at the Statehouse in Montpelier on May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Statehouse-SpeakerKrowinski-Stevenson-VermontPublic-20250530.jpg
House Speaker Jill Krowinski presides over the House chamber on Friday May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
Statehouse-House-Chamber-Stevenson-VermontPublic-20250530.jpg
A recess in the House chamber on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public)
