July 30 flood damage in the Northeast Kingdom
Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding and intense damage in parts of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom.
A damaged house sits on a ledge after flooding in Lyndonville on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Nick Perry / Associated Press)
Trees and debris sit next to a damaged home after flooding in Lyndonville on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Nick Perry / Associated Press)
A crew works on a damaged roadway following flooding in Lyndonville on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Nick Perry / Associated Press)
An all-terrain vehicle drives along a damaged roadway after flooding in Lyndonville on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Nick Perry / Associated Press)
An all-terrain vehicle drives along a damaged roadway after flooding in Lyndonville, Vt., Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Nick Perry / Associated Press)
A road is closed in St. Johnsbury, Vermont after flooding in the region, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Heavy rain has washed out some roads and led to about two dozen rescues in northern Vermont, nearly three weeks after many farmers and residents in the state were hit by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The National Weather Service in Burlington says some areas got 6 to 8 inches of rain starting late Monday and saw flash flooding. (Lisa Rathke / Associated Press)
Flooding at Severance Hill in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning. (Lisa Schartner Call / Courtesy)
