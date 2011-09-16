July 30 flood damage in the Northeast Kingdom

st-johnsbury-road-closed-associatedpress-lisa-rathke-20240730

A road is closed in St. Johnsbury, Vermont after flooding in the region, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Heavy rain has washed out some roads and led to about two dozen rescues in northern Vermont, nearly three weeks after many farmers and residents in the state were hit by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The National Weather Service in Burlington says some areas got 6 to 8 inches of rain starting late Monday and saw flash flooding. (Lisa Rathke / Associated Press)