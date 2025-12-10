Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Homegoings

Tiq Milan: The Man I Always Was

Season 4 Episode 12 | 36m 47s

One night at a lesbian bar in New York City changed everything for 20-something Tiq Milan. A stranger handed him a flyer for a party celebrating something he’d never heard of before — transmasculine top surgery. In that moment, Tiq realized: “Ah! This is who I am.” After spending half his life living as a woman, Tiq transitioned at 22 and became the man he always knew himself to be.

Aired: 11/04/25
Watch 29:39
Homegoings
Our Ancestors Were Just People — Nichole Hill
The great responsibility that comes with telling our ancestors’ stories truthfully — flaws and all.
Episode: S4 E13 | 29:39
Watch 42:08
Homegoings
Cailin Marcel Manson Ain’t Your Average Maestro
What it means to command a space long dominated by white men.
Episode: S4 E14 | 42:08
Watch 23:37
Homegoings
Rigoberto Gonzalez and the Politics of Painting Migration
The White House as an example of artworks and exhibitions deemed “objectionable” or “divisive.”
Episode: S4 E11 | 23:37
Watch 35:16
Homegoings
Margaret Cho on Using Humor as a Weapon
Margaret Cho is back on tour with her bold, unapologetic take on the state of society.
Episode: S4 E10 | 35:16
Watch 53:05
Homegoings
Public media funding cuts and the future
The Vermont Public CEO on public media funding cuts and the future.
Episode: S4 E9 | 53:05
Watch 24:47
Homegoings
The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
Episode: S4 E8 | 24:47
Watch 29:52
Homegoings
The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur
A long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Episode: S4 E6 | 29:52
Watch 46:41
Homegoings
From headliner to heartbreak: The theatre director who’s starting over
Losses and heartbreak led a theatre director to uprooting his home, his craft and his identity.
Episode: S4 E7 | 46:41
Watch 56:19
Homegoings
The artist who’s trying to die: Joseph Awuah-Darko
Joseph as a person and to dig into questions about his life, his views on mental health treatment.
Episode: S4 E5 | 56:19
Watch 33:21
Homegoings
The dad who writes honest letters to his son: Marc Pierre
The crushing anxiety of a Haitian American and being Black in America with a child on the way.
Episode: S4 E4 | 33:21
