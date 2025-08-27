The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur

Extras
Aman Itomi makes big, bold and noticeable jewelry worn by celebrities, now bracing for uncertainty.
Recording artists Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles talk shop with host Myra Flynn.
Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other in front of a live audience.
Host Myra Flynn and guest Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other.
Singer, songwriter and dancer Stephanie Lynn Wilson shares her inspiring story.
The multi-talented Liza Phillip paints and sings, inspired by our shared human condition.
Rajnii Eddins shows courageous vulnerability in his candid, spoken word artistry.
Homegoings welcomes soul-folk singer-songwriter DonnCherie.
Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller who believes joy is her birthright.
Senayit Tomlinson, performs her unapologetically genre-less music.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race Season 4
-
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race Season 3
-
Homegoings: A Live Performance
-
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race Season 1
Aman Itomi makes big, bold and noticeable jewelry worn by celebrities, now bracing for uncertainty.
An award winning choreographer and dancer who finds genuine joy in sharing her craft.
Host Myra Flynn unpacks the intersectionality of art and activism with drummer Kiran ‘Madame’ Gandhi
Recording artists Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles talk shop with host Myra Flynn.
Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other in front of a live audience.
Host Myra Flynn and guest Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other.
A chicana indigenous woman from LA. Inspired by the loss of her mom Marissa dances out her grief.
Stand-up comedian who grew up in the south but hails from VT. Ash has some demons that are assets.
She’s an artist, author, poet, advocate, leader, mother, sister, a former Democratic member.
A composer, musician and professor of classical music, busting down barriers.