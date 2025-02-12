Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race

Marjani Forte Saunders

Season 3 Episode 3 | 27m 47s

Marjani Forte-Saunders is an award winning choreographer and dancer who finds genuine joy in sharing her craft. In conversation with host, Myra Flynn, she reflects on her complex journey of loving her body through dance.

Aired: 02/19/25
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ladies in Jazz
Recording artists Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles talk shop with host Myra Flynn.
Episode: S3 E1 | 27:04
Watch 27:46
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ask Me Anything: Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. | Part 2
Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other in front of a live audience.
Episode: S2 E7 | 27:46
Watch 25:25
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ask Me Anything: Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.
Host Myra Flynn and guest Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other.
Episode: S2 E6 | 25:25
Watch 27:05
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
A talk with performing artist Stephanie Wilson
Singer, songwriter and dancer Stephanie Lynn Wilson shares her inspiring story.
Episode: S1 E6 | 27:05
Watch 28:25
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Liza Phillip
The multi-talented Liza Phillip paints and sings, inspired by our shared human condition.
Episode: S1 E5 | 28:25
Watch 27:06
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Rajnii Eddins
Rajnii Eddins shows courageous vulnerability in his candid, spoken word artistry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 27:06
Watch 25:21
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
DonnCherie
Homegoings welcomes soul-folk singer-songwriter DonnCherie.
Episode: S1 E3 | 25:21
Watch 22:29
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ferene Paris Meyer
Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller who believes joy is her birthright.
Episode: S1 E2 | 22:29
Watch 27:01
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Senayit Tomlinson
Senayit Tomlinson, performs her unapologetically genre-less music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 27:01
