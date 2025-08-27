From headliner to heartbreak: The theatre director who’s starting over

Extras
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
A long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Joseph as a person and to dig into questions about his life, his views on mental health treatment.
The crushing anxiety of a Haitian American and being Black in America with a child on the way.
A former pastor and the complicated intersection of power and religion.
A former stripper spent time in prison and used it as a springboard toward a better life.
Aman Itomi makes big, bold and noticeable jewelry worn by celebrities, now bracing for uncertainty.
Recording artists Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles talk shop with host Myra Flynn.
Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other in front of a live audience.
Host Myra Flynn and guest Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other.
