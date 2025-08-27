Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race

The artist who’s trying to die: Joseph Awuah-Darko

Season 4 Episode 5 | 56m 19s

Joseph Awuah-Darko is a 28-year-old Ghanaian artist who announced last year that he was moving to Amsterdam to pursue what in the Netherlands is called “termination of life on request,” or euthanasia, amid a long struggle with bipolar disorder. While he waits for approval, Joseph has been holding dinners with people from all walks of life as part of what he calls “The Last Supper Project.”

Aired: 07/26/25
Sponsored in part by the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Vermont Arts Council
Watch 24:47
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
Episode: S4 E8 | 24:47
Watch 29:52
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur
A long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Episode: S4 E6 | 29:52
Watch 46:41
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
From headliner to heartbreak: The theatre director who’s starting over
Losses and heartbreak led a theatre director to uprooting his home, his craft and his identity.
Episode: S4 E7 | 46:41
Watch 33:21
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
The dad who writes honest letters to his son: Marc Pierre
The crushing anxiety of a Haitian American and being Black in America with a child on the way.
Episode: S4 E4 | 33:21
Watch 38:51
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
The pastor who left the church: Meet Josh Lo
A former pastor and the complicated intersection of power and religion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 38:51
Watch 31:27
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
From felon to stripper to doctor: Dr. V Boykin
A former stripper spent time in prison and used it as a springboard toward a better life.
Episode: S4 E2 | 31:27
Watch 31:52
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Jewelry Maker Says Trump’s Tariffs are All Up in His Business – Literally
Aman Itomi makes big, bold and noticeable jewelry worn by celebrities, now bracing for uncertainty.
Episode: S4 E1 | 31:52
Watch 27:04
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ladies in Jazz
Recording artists Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles talk shop with host Myra Flynn.
Episode: S3 E1 | 27:04
Watch 27:46
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ask Me Anything: Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. | Part 2
Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other in front of a live audience.
Episode: S2 E7 | 27:46
Watch 25:25
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ask Me Anything: Myra Flynn and Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.
Host Myra Flynn and guest Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. interview each other.
Episode: S2 E6 | 25:25
Watch 27:47
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Marjani Forte Saunders
An award winning choreographer and dancer who finds genuine joy in sharing her craft.
Episode: S3 E3 | 27:47
Watch 27:43
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Madame Gandhi
Host Myra Flynn unpacks the intersectionality of art and activism with drummer Kiran ‘Madame’ Gandhi
Episode: S3 E2 | 27:43
Watch 27:04
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ladies in Jazz
Recording artists Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles talk shop with host Myra Flynn.
Episode: S3 E1 | 27:04