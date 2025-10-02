Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homegoings

Margaret Cho on Using Humor as a Weapon

Season 4 Episode 10 | 35m 16s

Comedian Margaret Cho is back on tour with her bold, unapologetic take on the state of society. In this episode, we sit down with her to talk comedy, culture, and her new national tour, Choligarchy. A tour she describes as a comedic blueprint for a better future.

Aired: 10/02/25
Sponsored in part by the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Vermont Arts Council
Extras
Watch 53:05
Homegoings
Public media funding cuts and the future
The Vermont Public CEO on public media funding cuts and the future.
Episode: S4 E9 | 53:05
Watch 24:47
Homegoings
The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
Episode: S4 E8 | 24:47
Watch 29:52
Homegoings
The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur
A long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Episode: S4 E6 | 29:52
Watch 46:41
Homegoings
From headliner to heartbreak: The theatre director who’s starting over
Losses and heartbreak led a theatre director to uprooting his home, his craft and his identity.
Episode: S4 E7 | 46:41
Watch 56:19
Homegoings
The artist who’s trying to die: Joseph Awuah-Darko
Joseph as a person and to dig into questions about his life, his views on mental health treatment.
Episode: S4 E5 | 56:19
Watch 33:21
Homegoings
The dad who writes honest letters to his son: Marc Pierre
The crushing anxiety of a Haitian American and being Black in America with a child on the way.
Episode: S4 E4 | 33:21
Watch 38:51
Homegoings
The pastor who left the church: Meet Josh Lo
A former pastor and the complicated intersection of power and religion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 38:51
Watch 31:27
Homegoings
From felon to stripper to doctor: Dr. V Boykin
A former stripper spent time in prison and used it as a springboard toward a better life.
Episode: S4 E2 | 31:27
Watch 31:52
Homegoings
Jewelry Maker Says Trump’s Tariffs are All Up in His Business – Literally
Aman Itomi makes big, bold and noticeable jewelry worn by celebrities, now bracing for uncertainty.
Episode: S4 E1 | 31:52
Watch 27:04
Homegoings
Ladies in Jazz
Recording artists Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles talk shop with host Myra Flynn.
Episode: S3 E1 | 27:04
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Homegoings Season 4
  • Homegoings Season 3
  • Homegoings: A Live Performance
  • Homegoings Season 1
Watch 53:05
Homegoings
Public media funding cuts and the future
The Vermont Public CEO on public media funding cuts and the future.
Episode: S4 E9 | 53:05
Watch 24:47
Homegoings
The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
Episode: S4 E8 | 24:47
Watch 31:27
Homegoings
From felon to stripper to doctor: Dr. V Boykin
A former stripper spent time in prison and used it as a springboard toward a better life.
Episode: S4 E2 | 31:27
Watch 46:41
Homegoings
From headliner to heartbreak: The theatre director who’s starting over
Losses and heartbreak led a theatre director to uprooting his home, his craft and his identity.
Episode: S4 E7 | 46:41
Watch 29:52
Homegoings
The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur
A long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Episode: S4 E6 | 29:52
Watch 56:19
Homegoings
The artist who’s trying to die: Joseph Awuah-Darko
Joseph as a person and to dig into questions about his life, his views on mental health treatment.
Episode: S4 E5 | 56:19
Watch 33:21
Homegoings
The dad who writes honest letters to his son: Marc Pierre
The crushing anxiety of a Haitian American and being Black in America with a child on the way.
Episode: S4 E4 | 33:21
Watch 38:51
Homegoings
The pastor who left the church: Meet Josh Lo
A former pastor and the complicated intersection of power and religion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 38:51
Watch 31:52
Homegoings
Jewelry Maker Says Trump’s Tariffs are All Up in His Business – Literally
Aman Itomi makes big, bold and noticeable jewelry worn by celebrities, now bracing for uncertainty.
Episode: S4 E1 | 31:52
Watch 27:47
Homegoings
Marjani Forte Saunders
An award winning choreographer and dancer who finds genuine joy in sharing her craft.
Episode: S3 E3 | 27:47