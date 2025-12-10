Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Homegoings

Our Ancestors Were Just People — Nichole Hill

Season 4 Episode 13 | 29m 39s

Nichole Hill is the award-winning showrunner and creator of Our Ancestors Were Messy, a 2024 Official Tribeca Audio Selection. Through her show, Nichole is pulling the rug out from under the pedestal we tend to put figures in Black history on. To her, people like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston were huge contributors to Black culture. But...they were also just people. Sometimes messy people

Aired: 11/18/25
Sponsored in part by the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Vermont Arts Council
Watch 36:47
Homegoings
Tiq Milan: The Man I Always Was
Using his voice, platform, and power to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community with courage and clarity,
Episode: S4 E12 | 36:47
Watch 42:08
Homegoings
Cailin Marcel Manson Ain’t Your Average Maestro
What it means to command a space long dominated by white men.
Episode: S4 E14 | 42:08
Watch 23:37
Homegoings
Rigoberto Gonzalez and the Politics of Painting Migration
The White House as an example of artworks and exhibitions deemed “objectionable” or “divisive.”
Episode: S4 E11 | 23:37
Watch 35:16
Homegoings
Margaret Cho on Using Humor as a Weapon
Margaret Cho is back on tour with her bold, unapologetic take on the state of society.
Episode: S4 E10 | 35:16
Watch 53:05
Homegoings
Public media funding cuts and the future
The Vermont Public CEO on public media funding cuts and the future.
Episode: S4 E9 | 53:05
Watch 24:47
Homegoings
The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
Episode: S4 E8 | 24:47
Watch 29:52
Homegoings
The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur
A long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Episode: S4 E6 | 29:52
Watch 46:41
Homegoings
From headliner to heartbreak: The theatre director who’s starting over
Losses and heartbreak led a theatre director to uprooting his home, his craft and his identity.
Episode: S4 E7 | 46:41
Watch 56:19
Homegoings
The artist who’s trying to die: Joseph Awuah-Darko
Joseph as a person and to dig into questions about his life, his views on mental health treatment.
Episode: S4 E5 | 56:19
Watch 33:21
Homegoings
The dad who writes honest letters to his son: Marc Pierre
The crushing anxiety of a Haitian American and being Black in America with a child on the way.
Episode: S4 E4 | 33:21
