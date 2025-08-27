Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race

The pastor who left the church: Meet Josh Lo

Season 4 Episode 3 | 38m 51s

Josh Lo is a husband, father and former pastor at a multi-ethnic, non-denominational Christian church in Southern California. He shares his calling to ministry, his life in the church and how what he witnessed there — the complicated intersection of power and religion — shifted his perspective entirely. He found himself turning away… not from God completely, but from the institution he once lived.

Aired: 06/04/25
Aired: 06/04/25
