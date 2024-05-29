Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race

Kiah Morris | A Live Performance

Season 2 Episode 3 | 26m 04s

Kiah Morris is one of those people who speaks only in the language of truth. She’s an artist, author, poet, advocate, leader, mother, sister, a former Democratic member of the Vermont House of Representatives, and Commissioner for Vermont Commission for Women. She’s also a singer and a poet, Black beauty personified. Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists, experts

Aired: 05/29/24
Watch 27:05
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
A talk with performing artist Stephanie Wilson
Singer, songwriter and dancer Stephanie Lynn Wilson shares her inspiring story.
Episode: S1 E6 | 27:05
Watch 28:25
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Liza Phillip
The multi-talented Liza Phillip paints and sings, inspired by our shared human condition.
Episode: S1 E5 | 28:25
Watch 27:06
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Rajnii Eddins
Rajnii Eddins shows courageous vulnerability in his candid, spoken word artistry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 27:06
Watch 25:21
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
DonnCherie
Homegoings welcomes soul-folk singer-songwriter DonnCherie.
Episode: S1 E3 | 25:21
Watch 22:29
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ferene Paris Meyer
Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller who believes joy is her birthright.
Episode: S1 E2 | 22:29
Watch 27:01
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Senayit Tomlinson
Senayit Tomlinson, performs her unapologetically genre-less music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 27:01
Watch 24:11
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Matthew Evan Taylor | A Live Performance
A composer, musician and professor of classical music, busting down barriers.
Episode: S2 E2 | 24:11
Watch 28:13
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. | A Live Performance
A poet, an actor and the voice and co-creator of the podcast, Resistance,
Episode: S2 E1 | 28:13
