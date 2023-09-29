Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Brave Little State

A new Brave Little State voting round is live. Help shape our coverage

Vermont Public | By Sabine Poux
Published September 29, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
A metal sap bucket hangs on a maple tree along a dirt road in Charlotte on a bluebird day.
Jane Lindholm
/
Vermont Public
If climate change continues at its projected rate, how long until maple sugaring is no longer a feasible endeavor here in Vermont? That's one of three questions in the current Brave Little State voting round.

Up for your vote are questions about the effects of climate change on maple syrup, Vermont’s dearth of strip clubs and the state’s signature land-use law.

It’s decision time, folks. Help us decide which question to tackle on a December episode of Brave Little State, Vermont’s listener-powered journalism show.

On the show, we answer questions submitted and voted on by you, our audience. For your consideration this round:

_

Cast your vote and tell your friends, too. We’ll be closing the round Oct. 9.

And keep an eye out for other upcoming Brave Little State episodes, coming out later this fall.

  • "How do we maintain our heritage raising a mixed race baby in a predominantly white state?" — Sweeney | Available in November
  • "What effect has noncitizen voting had in the towns where it is now legal: Winooski, Montpelier and Burlington?" — Anonymous | Available in November

Find previous Brave Little State episodes and subscribe to our newsletter at bravelittlestate.org. We’re also on Instagram and Reddit.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.
