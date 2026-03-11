Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homegoings

If you think you know… you don’t — Mactar Mbaye

Season 5 Episode 3 | 22m 27s

Today’s guest is Mactar Mbaye of HGTV Canada's Hoarder House Flippers. He traveled from Montreal to sit down with Myra at Vermont Public Studios and shares the story of the most jarring experience of racial profiling he’s ever faced — when police assumed he was something he wasn’t. It’s a story of how Mactar flipped the script on that experience of racial profiling, and transformed it.

Aired: 03/10/26
Sponsored in part by the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Vermont Arts Council
Extras
Watch 25:08
Homegoings
If Black people aren’t marching, then what? Part Two: Lisa Woolfork
If some Black people aren’t out in the streets, what are we doing instead? This is Part Two.
Episode: S5 E2 | 25:08
Watch 30:30
Homegoings
Made in America: Denitia comes home to country music
A conversation with Denitia Odigie as she shares why she's chosen the country genre.
Episode: S4 E15 | 30:30
Watch 36:47
Homegoings
Tiq Milan: The Man I Always Was
Using his voice, platform, and power to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community with courage and clarity,
Episode: S4 E12 | 36:47
Watch 29:39
Homegoings
Our Ancestors Were Just People — Nichole Hill
The great responsibility that comes with telling our ancestors’ stories truthfully — flaws and all.
Episode: S4 E13 | 29:39
Watch 42:08
Homegoings
Cailin Marcel Manson Ain’t Your Average Maestro
What it means to command a space long dominated by white men.
Episode: S4 E14 | 42:08
Watch 23:37
Homegoings
Rigoberto Gonzalez and the Politics of Painting Migration
The White House as an example of artworks and exhibitions deemed “objectionable” or “divisive.”
Episode: S4 E11 | 23:37
Watch 35:16
Homegoings
Margaret Cho on Using Humor as a Weapon
Margaret Cho is back on tour with her bold, unapologetic take on the state of society.
Episode: S4 E10 | 35:16
Watch 53:05
Homegoings
Public media funding cuts and the future
The Vermont Public CEO on public media funding cuts and the future.
Episode: S4 E9 | 53:05
Watch 24:47
Homegoings
The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
Episode: S4 E8 | 24:47
Watch 29:52
Homegoings
The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur
A long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Episode: S4 E6 | 29:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Homegoings Season 5
  • Homegoings Season 4
  • Homegoings Season 3
  • Homegoings: A Live Performance
  • Homegoings Season 1
Watch 25:08
Homegoings
If Black people aren’t marching, then what? Part Two: Lisa Woolfork
If some Black people aren’t out in the streets, what are we doing instead? This is Part Two.
Episode: S5 E2 | 25:08
Watch 30:30
Homegoings
Made in America: Denitia comes home to country music
A conversation with Denitia Odigie as she shares why she's chosen the country genre.
Episode: S4 E15 | 30:30
Watch 42:08
Homegoings
Cailin Marcel Manson Ain’t Your Average Maestro
What it means to command a space long dominated by white men.
Episode: S4 E14 | 42:08
Watch 29:39
Homegoings
Our Ancestors Were Just People — Nichole Hill
The great responsibility that comes with telling our ancestors’ stories truthfully — flaws and all.
Episode: S4 E13 | 29:39
Watch 36:47
Homegoings
Tiq Milan: The Man I Always Was
Using his voice, platform, and power to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community with courage and clarity,
Episode: S4 E12 | 36:47
Watch 23:37
Homegoings
Rigoberto Gonzalez and the Politics of Painting Migration
The White House as an example of artworks and exhibitions deemed “objectionable” or “divisive.”
Episode: S4 E11 | 23:37
Watch 35:16
Homegoings
Margaret Cho on Using Humor as a Weapon
Margaret Cho is back on tour with her bold, unapologetic take on the state of society.
Episode: S4 E10 | 35:16
Watch 53:05
Homegoings
Public media funding cuts and the future
The Vermont Public CEO on public media funding cuts and the future.
Episode: S4 E9 | 53:05
Watch 24:47
Homegoings
The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
Episode: S4 E8 | 24:47
Watch 31:27
Homegoings
From felon to stripper to doctor: Dr. V Boykin
A former stripper spent time in prison and used it as a springboard toward a better life.
Episode: S4 E2 | 31:27