Homegoings

If Black people aren’t marching, then what? Part Two: Lisa Woolfork

Season 5 Episode 2 | 25m 08s

We’ve been paying close attention to national and local coverage of recent protests, marches, and rallies — and frankly, some folks seem to be missing from those spaces. Black folks. So here on the show, we launched a mini-series to ask a direct question: If some Black people aren’t out in the streets, what are we doing instead? This is Part Two.

Aired: 02/24/26
Watch 22:27
Homegoings
If you think you know… you don’t — Mactar Mbaye
Mactar Mbaye of HGTV Canada's Hoarder House Flippers, traveled from Montreal to sit down with Myra.
Episode: S5 E3 | 22:27
Watch 30:30
Homegoings
Made in America: Denitia comes home to country music
A conversation with Denitia Odigie as she shares why she's chosen the country genre.
Episode: S4 E15 | 30:30
Watch 36:47
Homegoings
Tiq Milan: The Man I Always Was
Using his voice, platform, and power to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community with courage and clarity,
Episode: S4 E12 | 36:47
Watch 29:39
Homegoings
Our Ancestors Were Just People — Nichole Hill
The great responsibility that comes with telling our ancestors’ stories truthfully — flaws and all.
Episode: S4 E13 | 29:39
Watch 42:08
Homegoings
Cailin Marcel Manson Ain’t Your Average Maestro
What it means to command a space long dominated by white men.
Episode: S4 E14 | 42:08
Watch 23:37
Homegoings
Rigoberto Gonzalez and the Politics of Painting Migration
The White House as an example of artworks and exhibitions deemed “objectionable” or “divisive.”
Episode: S4 E11 | 23:37
Watch 35:16
Homegoings
Margaret Cho on Using Humor as a Weapon
Margaret Cho is back on tour with her bold, unapologetic take on the state of society.
Episode: S4 E10 | 35:16
Watch 53:05
Homegoings
Public media funding cuts and the future
The Vermont Public CEO on public media funding cuts and the future.
Episode: S4 E9 | 53:05
Watch 24:47
Homegoings
The sexologist who’s talking about sex and racism (baby)
A conversation with sexologist Tyomi Morgan in front of a live audience
Episode: S4 E8 | 24:47
Watch 29:52
Homegoings
The woman who won’t age quietly: Meet Karen Arthur
A long-overdue conversation about the intersectionality of racism, aging and menopause.
Episode: S4 E6 | 29:52
