Your Vermont history fix, from gold mines to witch windows (encore)

We originally released this episode back in the summer of 2017.

Question #1: "What is the history of Vermont's witch windows? And why do they only exist in Vermont?" — Aaron Troncoso, Burlington

You might have seen this architectural oddity on an old Vermont farmhouse, even if you didn’t know what to call it. It’s one of those upstairs windows that’s set on a diagonal. There’s superstitious lore behind the name — but the stories don’t quite add up.

Question #2: "Someone once told me Vermont had two gold mines. If so, where were they, and when were they used?" — Peter Brown, Vernon

The allure of the 1849 California Gold Rush drove many Vermonters west — though very few made any money. But the story goes that two of those men returned to Vermont and realized that the topography of the Plymouth-Bridgewater area, east of Killington Peak, was similar to a hotspot for gold in the Sierra Nevada.

A few updates since we originally released this story in 2017: Marjorie Gale retired from her post as the Vermont State Geologist in 2020. And Coleman Hoyt, the amateur historian who lived on Gold Coast Road, died in 2019. He was 93 years old.

Question #3: "What, or whom, was Church Street named after?" — Lorraine Carter-Lovejoy, Burlington

It might sound like a trick question. But do you know for sure where Church Street got its name or how the street became such a bustling commercial district?

Credits

