Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race

Matthew Evan Taylor | A Live Performance

Season 2 Episode 2 | 24m 11s

If there is a door or a barrier to classical music, Matthew Evan Taylor busted that thing down years ago. As a composer, musician and professor of the genre, Matthew reminds us that we don’t have to wait to be invited into spaces, that were already ours to own. Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists, experts and everyday folks all over the country.

Aired: 05/22/24
Extras
Watch 27:05
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
A talk with performing artist Stephanie Wilson
Singer, songwriter and dancer Stephanie Lynn Wilson shares her inspiring story.
Episode: S1 E6 | 27:05
Watch 28:25
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Liza Phillip
The multi-talented Liza Phillip paints and sings, inspired by our shared human condition.
Episode: S1 E5 | 28:25
Watch 27:06
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Rajnii Eddins
Rajnii Eddins shows courageous vulnerability in his candid, spoken word artistry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 27:06
Watch 25:21
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
DonnCherie
Homegoings welcomes soul-folk singer-songwriter DonnCherie.
Episode: S1 E3 | 25:21
Watch 22:29
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ferene Paris Meyer
Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller who believes joy is her birthright.
Episode: S1 E2 | 22:29
Watch 27:01
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Senayit Tomlinson
Senayit Tomlinson, performs her unapologetically genre-less music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 27:01
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Homegoings: A Live Performance
  • Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race Season 1
Watch 28:13
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. | A Live Performance
A poet, an actor and the voice and co-creator of the podcast, Resistance,
Episode: S2 E1 | 28:13
Watch 27:05
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
A talk with performing artist Stephanie Wilson
Singer, songwriter and dancer Stephanie Lynn Wilson shares her inspiring story.
Episode: S1 E6 | 27:05
Watch 28:25
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Liza Phillip
The multi-talented Liza Phillip paints and sings, inspired by our shared human condition.
Episode: S1 E5 | 28:25
Watch 27:06
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Rajnii Eddins
Rajnii Eddins shows courageous vulnerability in his candid, spoken word artistry.
Episode: S1 E4 | 27:06
Watch 25:21
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
DonnCherie
Homegoings welcomes soul-folk singer-songwriter DonnCherie.
Episode: S1 E3 | 25:21
Watch 22:29
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Ferene Paris Meyer
Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller who believes joy is her birthright.
Episode: S1 E2 | 22:29
Watch 27:01
Homegoings: A righteous space for art and race
Senayit Tomlinson
Senayit Tomlinson, performs her unapologetically genre-less music.
Episode: S1 E1 | 27:01