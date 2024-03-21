If All Else Fails: Investigating extremism in northern New York
Far-right extremism is gaining momentum in rural communities across the U.S., from voters to local law enforcement.
Brave Little State is Vermont Public’s listener-driven journalism show. This week, we’re doing something a little different and bringing you the first episode of a podcast from our friends at North Country Public Radio. It’s called If All Else Fails. Hosts Emily Russell and Zach Hirsch investigate how far-right extremism is taking root in northern New York State.
You can learn more about the series, read transcripts and find all five episodes, here.
Heads up: The show contains some harsh language and some listeners might find certain parts of this episode disturbing.
Credits
This episode was reported by Emily Russell and Zach Hirsch for North Country Public Radio, with grant support from Grist and the Center for Rural Strategies. A big thanks to NCPR for letting us share their show here.
The Brave Little State team is Josh Crane, Burgess Brown and Sabine Poux. Angela Evancie is Brave Little State’s Executive Producer.
