If All Else Fails: Investigating extremism in northern New York

Brave Little State is Vermont Public’s listener-driven journalism show. This week, we’re doing something a little different and bringing you the first episode of a podcast from our friends at North Country Public Radio. It’s called If All Else Fails. Hosts Emily Russell and Zach Hirsch investigate how far-right extremism is taking root in northern New York State.

You can learn more about the series, read transcripts and find all five episodes, here.

Heads up: The show contains some harsh language and some listeners might find certain parts of this episode disturbing.

Loading...

NCPR / Courtesy If All Else Fails is a new series from North Country Public Radio.

NCPR A home in Glens Falls, New York displaying three Confederate battle flags.

Zach Hirsch / NCPR A Black Lives Matter sign was vandalized with swastikas and the n-word in the town of Oppenheim, New York, in 2023.

_

_

Credits

This episode was reported by Emily Russell and Zach Hirsch for North Country Public Radio, with grant support from Grist and the Center for Rural Strategies. A big thanks to NCPR for letting us share their show here.

The Brave Little State team is Josh Crane, Burgess Brown and Sabine Poux. Angela Evancie is Brave Little State’s Executive Producer.

We’ll be back soon with more people-powered Vermont journalism. As always, our show is better when you’re a part of it:

Brave Little State is a production of Vermont Public and a proud member of the NPR Network.