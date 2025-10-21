Rigoberto Gonzalez and the politics of painting migration

Homegoings is a show that invites you to eavesdrop on candid conversations with people who will challenge what you think you know, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

"I was I was happy that the painting had made a statement and it had disturbed and created discomfort on the administration." – Rigoberto Gonzalez

In 2019, artist Rigoberto Gonzalez painted a large-scale painting depicting immigrants crossing the border in south Texas. That painting grew popular, won an award, traveled the world, even got to hang in the Smithsonian. Now, he couldn’t show his work there if he tried.

Today, a conversation with artist Rigoberto Gonzalez, whose work was singled out by the White House as an example of artworks and exhibitions deemed “objectionable” or “divisive.” Rigoberto says: Nope. His paintings simply reflect the realities, and struggles, of migration.

"I wear their disapproval as a badge of honor." Rigoberto Gonzalez

This episode was hosted and reported by executive producer, Myra Flynn. Our video director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kyle Ambusk is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings portrait .

